Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $175,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. 1,432,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,542. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.25. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

