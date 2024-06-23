Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $77,996,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,943,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $12.38 on Friday, hitting $905.26. 7,465,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $837.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $722.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.08 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

