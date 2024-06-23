Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 50,644 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 7,791.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 6,450,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,679. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,393 shares of company stock worth $1,793,692 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

