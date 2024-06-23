Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after buying an additional 526,951 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $294,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $126.97. 1,663,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.92. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

