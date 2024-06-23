Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

NYSEARCA GXC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. 13,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,557. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $469.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

