Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Toast by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Toast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,223 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,854,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,425. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

