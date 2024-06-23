San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

SJT opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $176.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.82. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $8.21.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.0229 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 513,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Featured Articles

