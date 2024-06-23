Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.59. 4,112,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

