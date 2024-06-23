Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Visa by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,112,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $485,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Visa by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $275.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,790,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,651. The firm has a market cap of $503.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.50 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.