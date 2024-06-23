Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $3.98 Million in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Permian Resources comprises about 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PR shares. UBS Group upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,511,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,867. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.