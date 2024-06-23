Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,000. Schlumberger accounts for 1.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,456,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

