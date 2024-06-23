Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $60.61. 18,888,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,969,118. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

