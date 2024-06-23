Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $712,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,917 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 36,424,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,431,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

