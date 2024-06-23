Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $567.79 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.06 or 0.05419451 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00037804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00015524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,793,732,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,773,146,174 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

