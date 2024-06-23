Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 124,160 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,948. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

