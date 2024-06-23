Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,345,000 after acquiring an additional 835,214 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.53. 2,569,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

