Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s 8th Largest Position

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 96,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 4,110,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.