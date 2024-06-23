Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $797,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 143,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
SCHD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. 2,798,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
