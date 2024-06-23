Sebastian Evans Acquires 30,163 Shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 30,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,779.87 ($9,787.99).

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Get NAOS Small Cap Opportunities alerts:

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.