Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.88) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.76).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.94) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 147.90 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 267 ($3.39). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($94,027.95). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,133 shares of company stock worth $7,424,928. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

