Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after acquiring an additional 748,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after buying an additional 89,286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $38.53. 2,569,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

