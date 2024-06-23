Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Financial Contrast

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Simon Property Group pays out 101.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.0% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simon Property Group and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 5 5 0 2.50 Weyerhaeuser 0 4 2 0 2.33

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $147.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simon Property Group and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.66 billion 8.42 $2.28 billion $7.85 18.62 Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 2.76 $839.00 million $1.10 26.38

Simon Property Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 46.49% 78.50% 7.99% Weyerhaeuser 10.57% 7.00% 4.14%

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Weyerhaeuser on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

