Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,459,000 after purchasing an additional 573,400 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,046,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,499. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.69 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

