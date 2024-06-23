Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

