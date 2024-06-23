SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,625,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. 93,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,836. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.