Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys £11,550 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($14,675.98).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.57. The firm has a market cap of £157.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,400.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. Speedy Hire Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

