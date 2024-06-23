StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

