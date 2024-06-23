StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.04. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
