StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.04. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.