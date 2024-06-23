StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

