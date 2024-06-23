StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.95. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InspireMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.