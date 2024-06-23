StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

