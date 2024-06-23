Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLT. Mizuho cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $215.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.60. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $218.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

