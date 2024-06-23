TD Securities Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$235.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$183.89.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$226.25 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$163.01 and a one year high of C$242.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$225.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,606.16. Insiders have sold 1,117 shares of company stock valued at $186,397 over the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

