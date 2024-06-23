Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tempest Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics accounts for about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

