Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tempest Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics accounts for about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
