TeraWulf Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.16.

Get Our Latest Report on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after buying an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.