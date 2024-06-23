Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

