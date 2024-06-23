The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,990 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $63,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 1,635.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,496,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,816,000 after buying an additional 1,410,689 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 17,911,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.11. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.