TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,524.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,403.88.

TDG stock opened at $1,321.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,174.47. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,906.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $790,822,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

