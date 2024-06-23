TrueFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $166.82 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $166.82 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,043,286 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,142,022,200.9786093 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.13904585 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $22,103,127.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

