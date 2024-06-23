TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 million, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.52.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

