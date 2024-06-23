Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $182,000 Stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pono Capital Two were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pono Capital Two by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pono Capital Two

In related news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,916.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,457,675 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,044.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,832 shares of company stock worth $318,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

Pono Capital Two Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PTWO traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,086. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

