Tuttle Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. FTAC Emerald Acquisition comprises 2.1% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,968,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 679,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 376,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMLD remained flat at $10.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

