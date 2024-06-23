Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.11. 3,322,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.06 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

