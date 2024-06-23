Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after buying an additional 929,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.