Unique Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Unique Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,762 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after buying an additional 401,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,490,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 532,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $63.46.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

