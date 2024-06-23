Unique Wealth LLC Invests $5.13 Million in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned 2.65% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8,041.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after buying an additional 1,305,295 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,777,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

SPYI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. 536,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

