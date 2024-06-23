Unique Wealth LLC Purchases 2,977 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 3.7% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,675. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $84.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

