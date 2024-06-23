Unique Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,570,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.81 and a 200 day moving average of $200.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.