Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $93.07 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.92 or 0.00015395 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and $93.07 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00115854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008920 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.74945064 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1047 active market(s) with $151,907,232.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.