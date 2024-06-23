UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.59. 6,775,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.94. The firm has a market cap of $444.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

